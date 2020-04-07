Frida Aasen Hangs Out On The Porch In A Minuscule Pink Bikini

Frida Aasen took her 631,000 Instagram followers down memory lane in her latest upload. The flashback snap was shared to her page on Tuesday.

There was no geotag included with the post, however, Frida explained to her fans that the moment was captured during a trip to the Hamptons sometime last summer, “when we had no idea of what was facing us.” The Victoria’s Secret model leaned up against a tall, white column on the porch of her vacation spot and stared down the camera with a sultry gaze. She looked ready to head to one of the community’s many beaches, as she was clad in an itty-bitty bikini that perfectly suited her slender frame.

Frida’s minuscule pink two-piece appeared to be made of a soft velvet material — one of the biggest fashion trends of 2019 — and boasted a revealing design that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its plunging neckline and triangle-shaped cups exposed an eyeful of cleavage and it was tied at the top of her ribcage to offer the model’s audience a good look at her toned torso.

The Norwegian bombshell sported the matching bikini bottoms of the set. The garment allowed her to flaunt her long legs and curves that she often shows off on the runway. Its string waistband was tied in dainty bows low on her hips, drawing further attention to her flat midsection.

Frida accessorized her barely there look with a pair of stud earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She tied her hair in a sleek half-up, half-down style that cascaded behind her back. She went completely free of makeup to show off her striking natural beauty.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to shower the throwback snap with love. It has earned nearly 11,000 likes and dozens of compliments after just 30 minutes.

“Omg you’re literally perfect,” one person wrote.

“Waist to die for,” added another.

“So beautiful,” a third admirer remarked.

Others simply filled their comments with emoji, many using the red heart, flame, and heart-eyed emoticons to express their feelings.

Frida has been digging deep into her photo archives while isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Another recent upload to her feed was from a past trip to Mykonos, Greece, which saw her teasing her incredible bikini body underneath a thin, striped blanket. That post proved popular as well, earning over 25,000 likes.