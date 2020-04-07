Demi Moore & Bruce Willis Quarantine Together In Matching Green-Striped Pajamas 20 Years After Divorce

The exes are twinning in new photos.

Demi Moore is quarantining with her ex-husband Bruce Willis and their kids.

The 57-year-old actress reunited with her ex 20 years after their divorce, and in new photos posted to Instagram, it appears the coronavirus quarantine has brought the celebrity family back together as Willis’ current wife watches from the sidelines.

Moore posted a photo to Instagram which shows her posing with her bearded ex-husband, 65, and their daughters Tallulah, 26, and Scout, 28, in matching green-striped pajamas. Moore captioned the pic to tease the group’s “family bonding,” to which Willis’ current spouse, Emma Heming, commented, “At its finest. Love and miss you guys!”

Other fans responded that the surprising family pajama party is “the best thing” they’ve seen during the lengthy quarantine as they noted how well the exes get along despite their divorce.

“Very nice….the green stripe gang,” another fan wrote.

The couple’s daughter, Tallulah, also shared a photo with her famous parents and boyfriend Dillon Buss posing with her sister Scout. Everyone in the photo is sporting the striped jammies, including the family dog.

Heming, Willis’ wife of 11 years, commented on that photo as well, writing, “Not many can pull that color off! Lookin good squad.”

The quarantine photos also include Scout Willis’ boyfriend Jake Miller, Page Six notes. The family’s matching pajamas come from Leveret.

While it may seem odd that Willis is quarantining with his ex-wife, his daughter Tallulah confirmed that her family “made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution,” per USA Today.

It is unclear where Heming is, although based on her “miss you” comment on Moore’s post, it does not sound like she is currently with the family. In addition, Rumer Willis, 31, is not pictured in the new group shots but the Dancing With the Stars champion has been seen in other social media photos from the family quarantine.

While they’ve had some rocky times, it’s clear that Willis and Moore have maintained a friendly relationship as exes. In 2018, the Ghost actress even showed up at the Comedy Central Roast for her ex-husband, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Moore’s jabs included telling her former husband of 13 years, “I look at our marriage like The Sixth Sense—you were dead the whole time.”

Last fall, Moore opened up about the ups and downs of her marriage to Willis in her memoir Inside Out. The movie stars were married from 1987 to 2000.