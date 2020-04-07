Bru Luccas Flaunts Killer Figure In Colorful Bikini While Promoting CBD Oil

Bru Luccas showed off her enviable figure on Instagram once again while rocking a bikini, which has become a staple piece in her scandalous wardrobe. The Brazilian beauty slipped into a colorful suit while plugging a CBD product in the April 6 update.

The popular influencer was captured under an extensive wooden boardwalk where she stood front and center. She posed very close to the lens, while a beautiful stretch of glistening sand and a glimmer of ocean waves were visible at her back. Luccas did not share with fans her exact location, but followers of the model know that the beach is used as a frequent backdrop for her photoshoots.

Luccas looked nothing short of spectacular in a skimpy floral bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination while showcasing her sculpted figure. The set included a multicolored top that alternated between neon pink and electric blue with a few black palm tree silhouettes in the pattern. The suit involved the traditional triangle top that came complete with a low-plunging neckline that left her cleavage completely bare. The small cups barely had enough fabric to cover her chest.

Luccas’ matching bikini bottoms were equally sexy, boasting floss-like strings that sat in the middle of her hips. The suit had just enough fabric to cover up her modesty while drawing attention to her muscular thighs. Its revealing front dipped down low on her waist, showing off her fit abs that she often works out on camera.

Luccas let her beautiful brown skin serve as the perfect base for her minor application of makeup, which included mascara, light pink blush, defined brows, and a shimmery pink lip gloss. She let her ombre locks fall over one side of her shoulder with a small piece brushing against her cleavage. Luccas plugged a product from retailer Just CBD, sharing a promo code for 20 percent off.

It comes as no surprise that her loyal fans have gone bananas over the racy post, hitting the “like” button over 89,000 times. Additionally, they have flooded the comments section with over 300 posts — most of which rave over the bikini babe’s fit physique.

“Amazing beauty,” one social media user gushed, adding a few flame and heart emoji to the end of their kind words.

“Gee, I passed the row of beauty several times, going back!” another fan added with the addition of a few clapping hand emoji.

“Beautiful woman,” a third fan simply commented.