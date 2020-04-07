Cindy Prado Sizzles In Cut-Out Crop Top & Figure-Hugging Jeans

The model looked stunning in her revealing ensemble.

On Tuesday, April 7, American model Cindy Prado made the week a little more exciting by sharing sizzling snaps with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos, taken in Miami, Florida, featured the 27-year-old posing outside on a sunny day. She flaunted her fabulous physique in a long-sleeved lavender, cut-out crop top adorned with a delicate floral pattern from the clothing company White Fox Boutique. She paired the top with figure-hugging, high-waisted blue jeans, also manufactured by the same brand.

The revealing ensemble put Cindy’s incredible curves and midsection on full display. She sported a pair of hoop earrings, layered necklaces, numerous rings, and a chain bracelet, finishing off the feminine look with gold jewelry.

Cindy styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup — a striking application which featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, glowing highlighter, winged eyeliner, a light coat of mascara, and neutral lip gloss. In addition, her long nails were perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, Cindy stood with her shoulders back and hooked her thumb through her belt loop as she gazed directly into the camera. A pool, a hedge, and a brick wall were visible in the blurred background. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly and placing one of her hands on the side of her head. She also lowered her gaze and parted her full lips.

The final three pictures were close-up shots that showed Cindy striking a series of poses in front of a wall. The Miami native looked absolutely radiant, bathed in golden light.

In the caption, the digital influencer provided additional advertisement for White Fox Boutique by tagging the company.

Many of Cindy’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of fire and heart-eye emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So cute! And you’re stunning!” gushed a fan.

“How sweet and beautiful you are!” remarked another commenter.

“You are always the cutest. A perfect 10 all day every day,” added a different devotee.

“Absolutely fabulous you are just stunning and outstanding,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

Cindy has not yet responded to the comments. The post seems to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes.