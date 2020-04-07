Alexa Collins Flaunts Her Toned Physique In Tight Pink Leggings

Alexa Collins showcased her toned physique in her latest Instagram update, thrilling her 885,000 followers with her sizzling snap. She was perched atop a bike on a wide expanse of sidewalk in the snap that she geotagged in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The ocean could be seen in the background as gorgeous palm trees lined the street.

Alexa flaunted her fit physique in a matching pink workout set that clung to her toned curves. She rocked a pair of high-waisted pink leggings that showcased her shapely legs and added another burst of color by tucking them into some blue and purple printed socks.

She paired the leggings with a pink sports bra that showed off several inches of her toned stomach, her back, and her shoulders. She angled her body away from the camera so the front of the sports bra wasn’t visible, but her pert rear was on full display. Her workout gear was from AlmaZen Activewear, which — according to its Instagram bio — is a female-founded company based in Michigan. Alexa made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

She added a few accessories to complete her ensemble, including a pair of black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and a small black printed backpack that hung off her shoulders.

Her blond locks were pulled up atop her head in a sleek bun and she didn’t wear any jewelry beyond a pair of stud earrings. A huge smile graced her face as she glanced at the camera, straddling a pale blue bicycle with a basket on the front.

Alexa explained in the caption of the post that she had taken up bike riding, going for lengthy rides of an hour or two. Her fans absolutely loved the smoking hot snap and it racked up over 4,000 likes and 116 comments within just one hour. Her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“So cute!! Thankfully we have such nice weather to be out for bike rides and walks,” one fan wrote.

“Love this color!” added another.

“All of your pictures are so pretty!!” a third social media user commented.

“Wow, wonderful shoot. Babe you look perfect and amazingly beautiful,” admired a fourth follower.

Alexa has been thrilling her eager fans with sizzling snaps, even when she’s just spending time at home. On Monday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a shot of herself in neon green lingerie as she hung out in the kitchen. She identified in the caption of the post that the room was “my new favorite place these days.”