Derek Hough Honors Michael Jackson In Hilarious Coffee Making Video

Derek Hough honored Michael Jackson in a short, hilarious coffee making video the former six-time Dancing with the Stars champion shared with his 2.4 million Instagram followers. In his attempt to bring a smile to the faces of his followers likely self-quarantining at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the professional dancer came up with a funny idea to merge his love of both coffee and the King of Pop.

The video begins with Derek walking into the kitchen of the home he shares with longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert. He is wearing a Baby Yoda T-shirt and gray shorts and holding the couple’s cat Palo. The couple adopted the feline in 2018 after finding him as a stray as they exited an Emmy party.

Palo seems disinterested in the upcoming shenanigans Derek has planned for his followers but is going along for the ride, held tight in the arms of his owner. The dance pro walks into the kitchen and runs his hand through his hair while yawning.

Derek is seen putting a pod into his Nespresso machine to brew himself a morning cup of joe.

It is then that things take a turn for the strange.

To the tune of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” Derek punctuates how hot his coffee is to the beat of the music. He then makes the appropriate sound effects along with the song, finishing it with a “hee-hee,” a typical sound Michael makes in the 1982 Billboard-topping tune.

Several of Derek’s celebrity friends and family members were the first to jump on board to comment on the hilarious video, perfect for a chuckle during these difficult days as everyone practices social distancing and remains at home.

Derek’s sister Julianne Hough, brother-in-law Brooks Laich, former World of Dance host Jenna Dewan, gymnast Shawn Johnson, DWTS pro Keo Motsepe, The Talk host Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek’s former partner Amy Purdy chimed in that the video brought them great happiness.

Fans of the World of Dance judge also shared their comments on the post.

“God gawd, you are so entertaining. Thanks for my daily smile,” said one follower.

“Derek, you are so creative!! It’s insane!!” remarked a second fan of the professional dancer.

“This made my freaking day! I watched it like 70x!” stated a third Instagram user followed by three laughing emoji.

“You are a bright light in a dark time! Thank you, Derek Hough,” said a fourth fan.