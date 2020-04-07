Jaxon Buell Dead, ‘Miracle Boy’ With Microhydranencephaly Dies At Age 5

Jaxon Buell is dead. People reports that the “miracle boy” passed away on April 1 in North Carolina at the age of 5. Jaxon was born with 80 percent of his brain missing due to the condition Microhydranencephaly. His father Brandon opened up about his son’s final moments.

“Jax passed away very peacefully, comfortable in my arms. He was surrounded by his parents and his family and enjoyed so much love and snuggles in the final moments of his life and journey with us.”

Jaxon Was Not Expected To Live For More Than A Few Days

Jaxon was born in Florida 2014 via C-section to Brandon and Brittany Buell. His Microhydranencephaly condition caused him to be born without a part of his skull and his brain 20 percent of normal size.

Jaxon survived birth and while he was unable to walk or talk, he defied the odds and was able to communicate with his parents through noises, roll over, and make eye contact. While these are considered only minor milestones for most babies, they were well beyond expectations for baby Jaxon, earning him the nickname “miracle” from his parents. Brittany described the pride she felt for Jaxon to News4Jax.

“He’s our miracle baby. He’s our hero. He’s definitely our little hero.”

Brandon and Brittany documented Jaxon’s development and regularly shared him on social media. Jaxon eventually grew a sizeable online following, eventually amassing 225,000 fans on his Facebook page We Are Jaxon Strong, which has since been deleted. Supporters raised money for his medical bills and media outlets across the world covered the “miracle baby” and his #JaxonStrong movement. Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles was one of Jaxon’s biggest supporters, and he and the team regularly raised awareness about the rare condition.