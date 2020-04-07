‘Pump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Slams Katie Maloney As ‘Mean’ And ‘Cruel’ After Being Left Out Of Girls Night

Kristen Doute shared her thoughts on the 'After Show.'

Kristen Doute opened up about Katie Maloney’s girls night during last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules on the latest episode of the series’ After Show.

After watching as Maloney invited a number of their co-stars and several other women to her home in The Valley, which is just a short distance away from Doute’s new home, Doute slammed her former best friend for her “childish” antics.

“It’s so purposefully mean and cruel and f**king stupid and childish,” Doute told producers, according to a clip shared by Bravo.

According to Doute, it would have been perfectly fine if Maloney wanted to have a girls night with her genuine friends but because she supposedly invited people she didn’t even like to the event, as well as people she hates, Doute took the snub as a personal attack and claimed Maloney was being “really childish” with her decision to leave her out.

In her own interview with producers on the Vanderpump Rules: After Show, Maloney insisted that her decision to leave Doute off the guest list for her girls night was not supposed to be a “dig.” Instead, she claimed it was simply about timing before adding that she shouldn’t be expected to put her life on hold and not enjoy herself due to the fact that she is not friends with Doute.

Maloney then suggested that Doute has been taking “everything” she does as a personal dig.

“I need to still be able to conduct my life and do things,” Maloney said.

Scheana Shay also weighed in on the girls night even and noted that it was definitely strange that Maloney had invited so many women, many of whom she was not at all close with, to her girls night while choosing to leave Doute out. She then admitted that she felt it was necessary for her to give a heads up to Doute about the event so she wasn’t surprised when she saw the girls together on social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tom Sandoval spoke to Us Weekly magazine months ago about the drama between Doute and Maloney and said he was hopeful that the two former friends who ultimately reconcile their friendship.

“I’ve seen over the years, over a fricking decade of this sort of happening, and it usually works itself out,” Sandoval explained while promoting his cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails. “I hope everything does with this time. I’m optimistic.”