New White House Press Secretary Said Coronavirus Would Not Reach United States

Kayleigh McEnany was announced Tuesday as the new White House Press Secretary, replacing Stephanie Grisham, who didn’t once brief the press. As reported by Raw Story, McEnany previously appeared on Fox News’ Trish Regan Primetime and suggested that Donald Trump would stop coronavirus from reaching American shores.

“This president will always put America first, he will always protect American citizens,” McEnany told Trish Regan, who is no longer with the network after controversially dismissing COVID-19 as an attempt to take down the president.

“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here, we will not see terrorism come here, and isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?” McEnany asked.

Great!!! The new White House Press Secretary is a liar. Just like the last one. And the one before her. Trump just picked Kayleigh McEnany as his new Press Secretary. Here she is on Fox News, Feb. 25th — lying to the American people already. pic.twitter.com/hTIFSBulck — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 7, 2020

On the same day as McEnany’s statement, Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, claimed that the coronavirus was “contained.” Today, there are over 380,000 cases of COVID-19 and almost 12,000 deaths as the country practices social distancing at the advice of public health experts.

As reported by The Hill, McEnany previously worked as a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee (RNC) and currently works for Trump’s reelection campaign — a position she will now relinquish. The Hill describes the 31-year-old as a “fierce defender” of Trump both on the campaign trail and in her television appearances.

According to The New York Times, McEnany’s position might stray from the traditional role held by the press secretary.

“It is unclear whether Ms. McEnany will revive the traditional role of a White House press secretary — answering questions from reporters in a daily briefing,” the report reads.

According to the piece, sources familiar with the news claim White House chief of staff Mark Meadows wants McEnany’s role to focus on defending Trump on television. Meadows reportedly clashed with Grisham and allegedly had his sights set on her for replacement. According to The Hill, McEnany’s hiring is a small piece of a “broader overhaul” of the White House’ press division under Meadows.

In addition to Meadows, Trump was reportedly not satisfied with his administration’s communications division and has complained about it since the early months of his term.

“Mr. Trump, who sees himself as his own best spokesman, has frequently complained about his media coverage,” The New York Times report reads. “Ms. Grisham was rarely on television, but she was known for aggressive exchanges defending her boss on Twitter.”

Before McEnany and Grisham were Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sean Spicer. Thus far, only Sanders has lasted more than one year on the job.