Jessica Weaver Rocks Rolled-Up Shirt & Flaunts Major Underboob For The Camera

Jessica Weaver rocked a rolled-up shirt and exposed a massive amount of underboob in her most recent Instagram upload, and her fans are loving the sizzling new post.

The busty model took to her Instagram account earlier today to share the racy new photo that showed off her gorgeous curves. In just a matter of hours, the image has become an instant hit with her 9 million followers. She tagged the photo in Los Angeles, California, but did not share the exact location.

The photo showed Weaver sprawled out in bed on a sea full of pillows, resting one arm near her side and grabbing her rustic, wooden headboard with the other. Her sheets had a funky black-and-white geometric pattern with plenty of shapes, including arrows, dots, and squares.

Weaver arched her back as she lay on the pillows, covering a portion of her face with her left hand. The tattoo sleeve on her other arm was very visible while the model playfully twirled one of her golden locks. She wore the remainder of her hair resting on the pillow and behind her back.

With eyes closed, she showcased her gorgeous application of makeup. Her glam included defined brows, light blush, and a dab of clear lip gloss.

The model looked incredible in a bright blue top that she wore rolled to her mid-chest, showing a scandalous amount of underboob in the seductive look. On the bottom, the beauty wore a pair of Calvin Klein pajamas to the already revealing ensemble. The white pants appeared to be made from a thin material and were etched with the company logo in cursive throughout. Meanwhile, the waistband sat snug on her tanned tummy while highlighting her trim waist.

The post, which teased a giveaway for an Amazon gift card, earned plenty of attention from fans. In under an hour, the photo has been double-tapped over 20,000 times and has racked up more than 700 comments. While many followers were quick to rave over her jaw-dropping figure, countless others simply tagged their pals to enter the contest.

“Beautiful sleeping princess with the body of a goddess,” one follower commented, adding single red heart emoji.

“I know I should be looking at you’re chest here… but you’re [sic] skin looks fire,” another one of Weaver’s fans pointed out alongside a few flame emoji.

“Wow, so beautiful hope you have a great day. I miss the gym,” a third fan added.

In one of her more recent shares, the model switched things up by rolling her shorts instead of her top.