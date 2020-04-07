Draya Michele Stuns In Tiny Blue Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Draya Michele has been taking social distancing seriously during the COVID-19 pandemic but that has not stopped her from staying busy. The model has regularly posted updates on her Instagram page and sizzled in a new post that featured a barely-there blue bikini.

The fashion designer’s 8 million followers have been treated to plenty of eye candy as she has been mostly at home over the past few weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. Her recent captions have preached the importance of social distancing and following stay-at-home orders.

In her newest bikini shot she stood with her back against an all-white brick wall which made the 35-year-old’s flawless complexion pop. The former Basketball Wives star wore a minuscule light-blue bathing suit with cups that barely covered her breasts, and a tiny string bottom. Michele looked into the camera with her signature pout and showcased her killer curves.

Her hair was slicked back which accentuated the fierce look on her face. On her left wrist she wore a small bracelet which matched her earrings. The suit was part of a collection from her own swimwear brand, Mint Swim.

Michele’s latest bikini snap was unlike many of her recent posts as it did not contain a message about staying at home. Instead it featured a pun on a famous line from rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “Shimmy Shimmy Ya.”

More than 224,000 Instagram users smashed the “like” button on the sultry post in just over 16 hours. Over 2,700 comments were left on the social media influencer’s scintillating shot. Plenty of fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Model Tanaya Henry left flattering emojis, while singer Marissa referenced Michele’s body.

“Say no more,” one fan commented with a series of cry-laughing emojis.

“I just want Draya to be my trainer and nutritionist. She is not only beautiful but her body is amazing,” a female fan wrote.

One follower pointed out how effortlessly gorgeous the model was and wondered how it felt to maintain this figure with minimal effort.

“Sis you don’t even gotta do much. How it feel to wake up like dih?” the fan asked.

“Beautiful queen,” another added.

The designer’s Instagram story featured her in a rare trip out of the house as she posted several videos that documented her latest trip to the grocery store where she wore a baggy blue t-shirt, white linen pants and a face mask.

A few days ago Michele posed in nothing but a mini skirt as she used just her arms to cover herself for the camera.