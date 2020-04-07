‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefano Makes His Last Request

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, April 7, 2020 reveal that there will be some emotional moments and big life changes for many Salem citizens.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Stefano DiMera will feel his time in Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) body slipping away. Although he’s tried to regain control of Steve’s body, doctors are planning to do a procedure to reverse the brainwashing techniques that Dr. Rolf (William Utay) previously put in place.

Stefano will have one last request before his essence is gone, possibly forever. He’ll ask to have a final goodbye with his children, Chad (Billy Flynn), Tony (Thaao Penghlis), and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). He’ll want to say his goodbyes and possibly even them give instructions or orders about how to proceed going forward for the future of their family.

Even though Stefano has been a monster over the years, and his latest antics of stealing Steve’s body and brainwashing Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) have been despicable, he has always been a source of family for his children. It seems that at least Chad and Kristen may be sad to see him leave this world yet again.

Meanwhile, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will make a bold decision when it comes to getting Steve back for good. Kayla will decide that she’ll perform the surgery that could bring her husband back to her. However, it will be a dangerous task.

Kayla must be nearly flawless during the surgery to ensure that she removes all traces of Stefano, but also keeps Steve alive. The situation will likely be anxiety fueled for Kayla, as she’ll literally have Steve’s life in her hands.

Bringing Steve back also raises other questions in Kayla’s life, such as her relationship with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). Although Justin has been very understanding, and has encouraged Kayla to reunite with Steve if possible, it will be heartbreaking for him once the former couple finally does reunite.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will prepare to tell Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera about the baby switch. Eric was devastated to learn that little Mickey is not his biological daughter, but was switched at the hospital with Brady and Kristen’s daughter, Rachel Isabella, whom they believed to be dead.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) and Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) voice their concerns for their husbands Chad and Tony.