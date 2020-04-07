‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefano Makes His Last Request

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, April 7 reveal that there will be some emotional moments and big life changes for many Salem citizens.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Stefano DiMera feels his time in Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) body slipping away. Although he’s tried to regain control of Steve’s body, doctors are planning a procedure to reverse the brainwashing techniques that Dr. Rolf (William Utay) previously put in place.

Stefano will have one last request before his essence is gone, possibly forever. He’ll ask to have a final goodbye with his children, Chad (Billy Flynn), Tony (Thaao Penghlis), and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). He’ll want to say his goodbyes and possibly even give them instructions or orders about how to proceed with his plans for the future of their family.

Even though Stefano has been a monster over the years — and his latest antics of stealing Steve’s body and brainwashing Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) have been despicable — he has always been a source of comfort for his children. It seems that at least Chad and Kristen may be sad to see him leave this world yet again.

Meanwhile, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will make a bold decision when it comes to getting Steve back for good. She will decide to perform the surgery that could bring her husband back to her. However, it will be a dangerous task.

Kayla must be nearly flawless during the surgery to ensure that she removes all traces of Stefano, while simultaneously keeping Steve alive. The situation will likely be anxiety fueled for the doctor, as she’ll literally have Steve’s life in her hands.

Bringing Steve back also raises other questions in Kayla’s life, such as her relationship with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). Although Justin has been very understanding, even encouraging her to reunite with Steve if possible; but it will be heartbreaking for him if the former couple does get back together.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will prepare to tell Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera about the baby switch. Eric was devastated to learn that little Mickey is not his biological daughter, but was switched at the hospital with Brady and Kristen’s daughter, Rachel Isabella, whom they believed to be dead.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) and Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) voice their concerns for their husbands, Chad and Tony.