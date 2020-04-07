Kelly Osbourne Channels Elizabeth Taylor In New Instagram Post

Kelly Osbourne channeled legendary screen goddess Elizabeth Taylor in a new Instagram share. In the photo, the former reality star and current fashion commentator is seen sporting a stunning turban. The headwear was a chic staple in 1940s Hollywood, and the glam look continued well into the 1950s and 1960s.

Looking stunning in the image, Kelly admitted she wrapped her head in the cloth as a way of not seeing her dark roots on a daily basis, claiming that made her unhappy. Kelly’s hair is currently a bright purple hue, a color she has sported for a number of years.

Since hairdresser appointments are nonexistent for touch-ups at the moment, Kelly has found a creative way to look glamorous at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly showed off her profile for the image. Wearing very little makeup, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and The Talk host Sharon is absolutely stunning.

Her eyebrows are lightly filled in, and she is wearing a light coat of mascara and no eyeliner. A peachy-pink blush highlights her cheekbones and a light pink stain decorates Kelly’s lips.

She is wearing a plain, black, long-sleeved T-shirt in the share. Kelly coordinated the dark gray, cream-colored scarf with the shirt.

Kelly revealed that the dramatic style made her think of Elizabeth Taylor, who wore lots of turbans in the 1960s as part of her glamorous Hollywood look. Kelly made her own version of the headwear out of a scarf and bobby pins.

Kelly used the hashtags “stayhome” and “staysafe” before stating she loved them all.

She followed up by posting a video tutorial to Instagram on how she created the hair fashion. In the caption, she asked followers to take photos of themselves and send them to her. She would then post them on what she called Turban Tuesday.

Fans loved both the photo and subsequent how-to video. Many shared that they would try the new look in the comments section of the post.

“Thank you for this! I’ve tried so many times to tie a turban with no success. I’ve set my hair for today but this will certainly be one of my work from home looks later in the week!” remarked one follower.

“Looking as beautiful during isolation as ever!!!! Liz would be proud!” said a second follower of the fashionista.

“Kelly, you have such radiant and glowing skin! Beautiful!” stated a third Instagram user.

“You look so much like your mum, hope your all doing well,” remarked a fourth user, followed by a red emoji heart.