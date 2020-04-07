Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge & Shauna’s Connection Deepens

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 8, reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) are living it up in Vegas. The two will come to a startling conclusion while they enjoy their time together, per SheKnows Soaps.

Ridge Left With Shauna

Ridge told Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he is done with their relationship. After he saw her kissing Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) in a video, he wanted out of his marriage. After all, this isn’t the first instance that Brooke cheated on him with Dollar Bill. He’s had enough of Brooke’s two-timing ways and doesn’t want to put up with it any longer. He stormed out of the room and went to his father’s house.

At the Forrester mansion, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) told him that Shauna would be leaving town. That caused him to rush to the apartment to stop her. But she wouldn’t be moved. She had decided that she would be going to Vegas no matter what. So, Ridge decided to accompany her to show her that she wasn’t just on the rebound. Of course, Shauna welcomed him to come with her because she has wanted a relationship with him for a very long time.

Ridge & Shauna’s Connection Deepens

It seems as if Ridge doesn’t really hold himself to the same standards that he has set for his wife. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that he and Shauna were kissing the entire time that he and Brooke were separated. And just when things went awry between him and his wife, he left town with another woman.

Nevertheless, Ridge feels justified in his decision to leave and doesn’t regret following Shauna to her hometown. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will pull out all the stops. After all, who knows Las Vegas better than a former showgirl? They will paint the town red as they explore everything Sin City has to offer.

The latest soap opera spoilers hint that they will even explore each other. Now that Ridge has told Brooke that he no longer wants to be with her, it allows him the freedom to take things a bit further with Shauna. While they previously didn’t allow their passion to take over, they can now do much more than kissing.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge and Shauna’s bond will deepen as they allow their feelings to overwhelm them. It’s uncertain whether he will go back to Brooke if he ends up sharing a bed with Shauna.