Kayla Moody Looks Smoking Hot In A Semi-Sheer Mesh Top

Kayla Moody thrilled her 697,000 Instagram followers with her latest scandalous post, a smoking hot shot in which she wore black underwear and a black semi-sheer mesh top that left little to the imagination. The blond bombshell, whose Instagram bio states she is based in south Georgia and north Florida, posed in an armchair with her curves on full display.

Kayla’s surroundings were elegant, with a circular glass table to her left and a mirror with a textured metallic frame on the wall behind her. Two layers of luxurious curtains were also visible in the background, including a set in a burnt orange hue that added a pop of color to the space. Despite her stunning surroundings, Kayla’s buxom body remained the focal point of the shot.

She rocked a black semi-sheer crop top crafted out of a mesh material. The crop top had short sleeves and a high neckline that would have covered up her cleavage, had the shirt been made from an opaque material. Instead, the outline of her ample assets was on full display through the sexy top. Two thin black straps criss-crossed her abdomen, adding another element to the edgy and seductive look. Her toned stomach was visible as well as she leaned back against the armchair.

She paired the smoking hot top with a simple pair of black underwear. A small triangular patch of black fabric covered up any NSFW areas, and two thin straps stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass physique.

Kayla’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in loose waves, and she gazed off into the distance in the smoldering shot. She rested one hand on the arm of the chair she perched on, and had the other positioned behind her head. Her eye makeup was done in a smoky style that added to the seductive vibe of the shot, and a pink hue graced her plump pout.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 4,500 likes within just 57 minutes. It also received 121 comments from her eager fans within less than an hour.

“Always enjoy Waking up to see what new picture you’ve posted. Best way to start a day,” one fan commented.

“Good morning beautiful sexy goddess,” another fan said, following the comment with a string of heart emoji and heart eyes emoji.

“My dream girl,” one follower said.

“Great way to say good morning @kaylamoody Irresistible,” another added.

While the setting of her latest snap was beautifully decorated, Kayla also isn’t afraid to head outside to showcase her curves. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a sizzling snap in which she pulled down her tiny Daisy Dukes to showcase her gravity-defying rear in a skimpy white thong.