‘Pump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Wasn’t Present When Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Had Their Second Wedding

Kristen Doute was snubbed!

Kristen Doute will be seen expressing her frustrations with being left out of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Las Vegas wedding on tonight’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

In a sneak peek at the April 7 episode of the long-running reality series, via Bravo, Doute was seen driving in her car and chatting with co-star Scheana Shay about a recent visit she made to Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, Villa Blanca, to promote her wine line, Witches of WeHo, with Stassi Schroeder and Maloney.

“Lisa was there and she said something about going to Vegas. Katie and Stassi knew what she was talking about and I clearly do not,” Doute explained to Shay, who quickly informed her that she had learned from Max Boyens that he and a number of other cast members were traveling to Sin City for a second wedding with Maloney and Schwartz.

According to Shay, Schwartz invited Boyens to the event because he and Schwartz are extremely close friends. However, as Doute explained, she was best friends with both Maloney and Schwartz for a decade before things became tense between them last summer amid the drama of her since-ended romance with ex-boyfriend Brian Carter.

Doute was actually one of Maloney’s bridesmaids in her first wedding, which took place in Northern California in August 2016 and aired on Vanderpump Rules in 2017, as were Schroeder, Shay, and Brittany Cartwright.

Continuing on to Shay, Doute wondered if Maloney and Schwartz were trying to “prove a point” by leaving her out of their second wedding ceremony, which took place in July of last year at Caesar’s Palace.

“This is super hurtful,” she later said in a confessional. “Katie’s just being a b***h. Katie has tunnel vision sometimes. Like, it’s Katie’s world of problems and we’re all f**king revolving around it.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Maloney opened up about where she stands with Doute during an interview with Us Weekly magazine in late February. At the time, Maloney admitted that watching the episodes of Vanderpump Rules play out has actually caused an even greater divide between her and Doute. As she explained, hearing what her one-time best friend was saying about her in her confessionals and to their other cast members didn’t come as good news to Maloney.

“I think sometimes seeing Kristen’s response to things and the way she sort of speaking is, like, kind of pushing me a little further from her,” she explained.