‘Pump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Wasn’t Present When Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Had Their Second Wedding

Kristen Doute was snubbed!

On tonight’s episode of Vanderpump Rules,Kristen Doute will be expressing her frustrations with being left out of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Las Vegas wedding.

In a sneak peek at the April 7 episode of the long-running reality series, via Bravo, Doute is seen driving in her car and chatting with co-star Scheana Shay about a recent visit she made to Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, Villa Blanca, to promote Witches of WeHo, her wine line with Stassi Schroeder and Maloney.

“Lisa was there and she said something about going to Vegas. Katie and Stassi knew what she was talking about and I clearly do not,” Doute explains. Shay quickly informs her that she had learned from Max Boyens that he and a number of other cast members were traveling to Sin City to attend Maloney and Schwartz’s second wedding.

According to Shay, Boyens was invited to the event because he and Schwartz are extremely close friends. However, as Doute explains, she was best friends with both Maloney and Schwartz for over a decade. Things became tense between them last summer amid the drama of her since-ended romance with ex-boyfriend Brian Carter.

Doute was actually one of Maloney’s bridesmaids in her first wedding, as were Schroeder, Shay, and Brittany Cartwright. The ceremony took place in Northern California in August 2016 and aired on Vanderpump Rules in 2017.

During the clip of her conversation with Shay, Doute asks if Maloney and Schwartz were trying to “prove a point” by leaving her out of their second wedding ceremony, which took place in July of last year at Caesar’s Palace.

“This is super hurtful,” she later says in a confessional. “Katie’s just being a b*tch. Katie has tunnel vision sometimes. Like, it’s Katie’s world of problems and we’re all f*cking revolving around it.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Maloney opened up about where she stands with Doute during an interview with Us Weekly magazine in late February. At the time, Maloney admitted that watching the episodes of Vanderpump Rules play out has actually caused an even greater divide between the two. As she explained, hearing what her one-time best friend was saying about her in her confessionals and to their other cast members didn’t come as good news to Maloney.

“I think sometimes seeing Kristen’s response to things and the way she sort of speaking is, like, kind of pushing me a little further from her,” she explained.