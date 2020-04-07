Kindly Myers Rocks Racy Lingerie In The Forest: ‘I Am Worth It? Always Been And Always Will Be.’

Kindly Myers unleashed another insanely sexy shot on her Instagram feed, delighting her 1.9 million fans. The April 7 upload showed the model in a pair of mismatched lingerie that clung perfectly to her bronze figure. In the confident post, the Playboy model shared some positive words about being “worth it.”

In the photo, the American beauty was seen standing in the middle of a forest with beautiful, tall trees and greenery at her back. She appeared front and center, gazing into the camera with an alluring stare as she playfully tugged at the bands of her panties.

Even though she chose an unconventional place to pose, Myers sizzled in a two-piece set that showcased her voluptuous curves. The nude bottoms boasted a sheer pattern on the sides as well as a small bow detail. She pulled up the garment daringly high, exposing her sculpted legs and a portion of her round bottom. The scandalous panties also featured a “V” that dipped low into her pelvis, drawing attention to her defined abs, which were decorated with a small navel piercing.

The Kentucky-born cutie added a white lace bra to her outfit, complete with thin, silk straps that were secured at her back. The large cups were covered with intricate lace detail throughout, and the color popped against her gorgeous glow. Her bra dipped down into her chest, leaving her decolletage on display to captivate her audience.

Myers added a small necklace and a pair of matching, silver earrings as her only accessories in the forest shoot. She parted her hair in the middle, tilting her head and letting her luscious locks fall down her back. She also sported a striking face of makeup that included purple eye shadow, dark mascara, pink blush, shimmering highlighter, and defined brows. Her full lips remained untouched, letting the natural pink hue speak for itself.

Judging by the traffic, Myers’ knocked the photo out of the ballpark, and followers have already commented over 130 times in less than an hour of the update going live on her feed.

“The prettiest girl in the world,” one follower raved, adding a pink heart emoji with a star on each corner.

“My heart baby I love you so much,” a second admirer commented with the addition of a purple heart emoji alongside the kind words.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel, I love you so much,” another enthusiastic fan wrote.

Late last week, Myers teased fans in another bombshell look that flaunted ample sideboob.