Hilde Osland Slays In White Underwear And Cozy Sweatshirt

Hilde Osland treated her 3.2 million Instagram followers to a shot of her toned physique in a cozy ensemble for wearing around the house. The picture was taken in Hilde’s bedroom, which featured neutral tones throughout, from the white paint on the walls to the white textured bedding on the bed behind her. Large windows filled the space with natural light and gave it a modern vibe, due to the stainless steel window frames.

Hilde showed off her fit physique in a sweatshirt and underwear from the brand Lounge Underwear. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The sweatshirt Hilde rocked had a crew neck and oversized fit that obscured her tantalizing curves, including her cleavage. However, Hilde bunched up the hem in her hands so that her fans were still able to get a glimpse of her toned stomach.

She also made the ensemble sexier by pairing the sweatshirt with just skimpy underwear on the lower half of her body. The white underwear she wore featured a simple high-cut style, with sides that stretched high over her hips. The cut accentuated her hourglass physique by nipping in at her natural waist and showing off her toned legs. The underwear were a simple white hue, with a waist band that featured the brand’s name printed in black type.

Hilde’s long blond locks were piled atop her head in a messy bun, with several strands escaping to frame her face and a few loose tendrils giving the overall look a more effortless vibe. She wore no accessories beyond a pair of earrings.

Though the shot was taken at home and her ensemble was casual, Hilde still had on a full face of makeup, including a nude tone on her lips, bold brows, and a subtle smoky eye that accentuated her piercing blue gaze. Her sun-kissed skin looked incredible against the white hue of her ensemble, and she tilted her head slightly, serving up a seductive look for her fans.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 75,800 likes within just two hours. It also received 1,343 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“You look so so beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely stunning and your posts brighten up a lockdown day,” another added.

“You are the most beautiful lady I have ever seen,” one fan said.

“Darling, you are absolutely gorgeous,” another commented.

