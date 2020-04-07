Hilde Osland Slays In White Underwear And Cozy Sweatshirt

Hilde Osland treated her 3.2 million Instagram followers to a new shot of her toned physique in a cozy ensemble that was suitable for wearing around the house. The picture was taken in Hilde’s bedroom, which featured neutral tones throughout, from the white paint on the walls to the white textured bedding behind her. Large windows filled the space with natural light and gave it a modern vibe, due to the stainless steel window frames.

Hilde showed off her fit physique in a sweatshirt and underwear from the brand Lounge Underwear. She made sure to acknowledge the company by tagging them in the picture as well as in the caption of the post.

She rocked a crew neck sweatshirt that had an oversized fit, which obscured her tantalizing curves, including her cleavage. However, Hilde bunched up the hem in her hands so that her fans could get a glimpse of her toned stomach.

She made the ensemble sexier by pairing the sweatshirt with a pair of skimpy underwear. The white panties featured a simple high-cut style whose sides stretched high over her hips. The cut accentuated her hourglass physique by nipping in at her natural waist and showing off her toned legs. The fairly plain white underwear had a waistband that featured the brand’s name printed on it in black type.

Hilde’s long blond locks were piled atop her head in a messy bun, though she left several strands loose to frame her face and give the overall look a more effortless vibe. She wore no accessories beyond a pair of earrings.

Though the shot was taken at home and her ensemble was casual, Hilde still had on a full face of makeup, including a nude tone on her lips, bold brows, and a subtle smoky eye that accentuated her piercing blue gaze. Her sun-kissed skin looked incredible against the white hue of her ensemble. She tilted her head slightly, serving up a seductive look for her fans.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update. The post racked up over 75,800 likes and 1,343 comments in just two hours.

“You look so so beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely stunning and your posts brighten up a lockdown day,” added another.

“You are the most beautiful lady I have ever seen,” a third social media user remarked.

“Darling, you are absolutely gorgeous,” admired a fourth fan.

Recently, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde shared a smoking hot update in which she rocked a two-tone denim top that was knotted at her chest to reveal plenty of cleavage, as well as her toned stomach.