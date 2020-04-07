James King Dead, Former ‘My 600-LB Life’ Star Dies At 49

James King, who formerly appeared on TLC’s My 600-LB Life, died. He was 49 years old at the time of his death, according to a report from Deadline. His cause of death is unknown, and there are no details about if it was related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He passed away on Friday in Nashville.

King appeared on the TLC franchise two times concerning his weight loss efforts. In 2017, when he appeared on Season 5 of the popular reality TV show, King weighed almost 800 pounds, and the series chronicled his attempt to reduce his weight to 600 pounds in order to undergo gastric bypass surgery. In 2018, during an appearance in the show’s spinoff, My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now? King’s weight had risen to more than 840 pounds.

TLC posted a tribute to Twitter announcing King’s death.

“TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of James King, who shared his weight-loss journey on My 600-LB Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

According to Hollywood Life, to get to Dr. Nowzaradan, King took out a second mortgage on his home. Unfortunately, King was not able to lose weight, and he ended up not being a candidate for the potentially life-saving gastric bypass surgery. Throughout his life, he suffered from various health issues, including sepsis, cirrhosis of the liver, and kidney failure.

King’s father raised him and his brother, and throughout his childhood, he ended up seeing his mother three times. He reported that each time the woman who birthed him was drunk. However, later in his life, King and his mother reconnected, and he noted during his appearance on the show that it felt like part of what had been missing in his life wasn’t missing anymore. Unfortunately, King’s mother passed away, and on the same day of his mother’s funeral, his family home burned down.

Krystle Raisor Langston, who was King’s step-daughter, wrote a tribute to him on Facebook Tuesday.

“My family is going to endure one of the toughest things we ever have together as a family today! This man was not just my step-father he was a dad. We had a bond with him like no other.”

King is survived by his wife, who is named Lisa as well as his father and his brother, who are both named Donald. He also had six children — four daughters Carrie, Krystle, Courtney, and Bayley, and two sons Daemian and Austin. The former reality show star also left behind 19 grandchildren. The details of his funeral arrangements are private.