Coronavirus Death Toll Will Be ‘Much, Much Lower’ Than Projected, CDC Director Says

Dr. Robert Redfield, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), appeared on AM 1030 KVOI Radio on Monday and predicted that the death toll from the coronavirus in the United States will be significantly lower than projected due to social distancing measures employed by Americans.

As reported by Breitbart, Redfield noted that there are a lot of things still not known about COVID-19 and emphasized the use of models, which he should be used to determine how to invest resources into particular interventions properly.

“It’s a way of beta testing how you’re going to respond and what it does to the different models. And models should never be used to assume that we have a number.”

Redfield pointed to the “staggering” predictions of 200,000 to 2 million deaths before the fall, which he says were created under the assumption that 50 percent of Americans social distance. Despite the stark predictions, Redfield claims that they are effective in getting the attention of the American public and pushing them to engage with social distancing.

According to Redfield, a “large majority” of Americans are social distancing, which he believes will pave the way for far fewer deaths from COVID-19 than models have predicted thus far.

“And I think that’s the direct consequence of why you’re seeing the numbers are going to be much, much, much lower than would have been predicted by the models.”

According to Worldometers, 11,042 people have died from coronavirus in the U.S. as of Tuesday afternoon. Although Redfield remains optimistic, some reports suggest causes for concern. As reported by The New York Times, bureaucratic failures may be hiding coronavirus death tolls in the country thus far, which the report suggests is higher than official statistics.

“Across the United States, even as coronavirus deaths are being recorded in terrifying numbers — many hundreds each day — the true death toll is likely much higher,” the report reads.

According to the report, paramedics in New York City claim that many people who were symptomatic of coronavirus died at home without ever being tested. In Virginia, a funeral director claimed that the remains of three people allegedly tested positive for COVID-19. But curiously, the director said there was no indication of the infection on two of the death certificates.

Outside of America, China‘s death toll from the pandemic has also been questioned. Although the Chinese government claimed late last month that 2,535 died from the virus in Wuhan — the reported source of the infection — residents claim that the number is closer to 47,000.