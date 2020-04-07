Lisa Vanderpump ‘Takes Care’ Of Herself In Shocking New Video That Leaves Fans Howling

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star posts a hilarious clip of her self-care routine, but fans are confused at first.

Lisa Vanderpump is taking care of herself at her Beverly Hills home. The 59-year-old Vanderpump Rules star, who has been quarantining at her Villa Rosa mansion or weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, posted a video of a surprising self-care routine to Instagram and it left fans howling.

In the video, Lisa is seen from the waist up as she writhes and moans while doing “something” to herself while sitting on a massive fur-covered chair. While the moment looks a bit suspect, when the camera pans down the Bravo star is seen with her jeans rolled up as she vigorously exfoliates her feet as she gives herself an at-home pedicure.

Lisa then looks at the camera and cackles after faking out her fans. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned the video by teasing to fans that she’s “taking care” of herself.

In comments to the clip, some followers were stunned to see such NSFW humor on Lisa’s page. Other raved about Lisa’s edgy joke, while a few wondered if Lisa actually posted the “naughty” video herself because it’s so off-brand from her usual content.

“This is….. shocking omg,” one fan wrote.

“Lisa tryna break the internet,” another added.

“I did a double take thinking you had a Great Pyrenees behind you. The vigorous rubbing was totally normal,” another fan joked.

“If someone doesn’t make this a meme I’m going to cry,” another added.

Lisa has been posting regularly to social media since quarantining in California with her husband, Ken Todd. The wealthy restaurateur even surprised fans with a series of photos that showed her scrubbing her house without any help from a housekeeper. Based on her recent posts, the cleaning help and manicurists are obviously out, so Lisa is doing it all for herself now as she practices self-isolation and social distancing.

As for that hilarious clip in which she’s “taking care” of herself, fans of the Bravo veteran know Lisa has a wicked sense of humor which has been showcased over the years in interviews for both The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The reality star also uses her British wit as a way to cope with stressful times, so it’s especially appropriate right now as the health pandemic has stress levels at an all-time high.

“Comfort all your struggles with humor because without humor life is a dull place,” Lisa told Locale magazine in 2016.