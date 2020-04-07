Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Sizzles In Tiny Top & Tight Black Pants For Quarantine Workout Routine

Instagram model Viktoria Varga has managed to stay fit while being at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The blonde model recently shared a weight-free workout routine with fans while she put her toned figure on display.

Varga posted a photo in a small burgundy workout top and black workout shorts that showed off her long legs as she posed on a yoga mat in the confines of her home. Behind her was a foam roller and the 28-year-old had her left arm raised. Her caption described the at-home workout she showed in the post, which included five videos of different exercises.

The Hungarian model gained notoriety for her relationship with Italian soccer player Graziano Pelle, and she has taken fitness as seriously as her professional athlete boyfriend. In the videos Varga wore a tiny black top, skin-tight black leggings and matching black Nike shoes.

She stood on the mat in her living room and faced out a window in her first video with her back to the camera so viewers had a good shot of her shapely backside. This exercise involved jumping squats that accentuated her rear. According to the description in her caption, each exercise involved 15 to 20 repetitions.

Her second video was a workout that targeted the calves. She was hunched in a squat and slowly raised her left heel followed by her right heel. Each of these exercises were meant to target the legs and posterior. The third video involved lunges as the model moved her right foot back behind her body and left leg, and repeated the movement with her other side. Varga’s fourth workout had her stepping to each side in long strides while she held her arms locked and close to her face. In the last video she had one leg propped up on a coffee table for support as she squatted with the other leg.

Many of Varga’s 475,000 followers were impressed with the equipment-free workout and the post received over 10,000 “likes” with more than 130 people leaving comments. The majority of them complimented the Hungarian’s physique but plenty were grateful for the tips.

“Will add some in after my tai chi tomorrow – thanks,” one fan wrote.

“Welcome to Varga’s teaching time. Thank you teacher,” another follower replied.

“Heyyy, how much time you spend on a home workout session? And how many times a day?” an Instagram user asked.

“One of the most beautiful girls in the world,” a fan complimented.

Last week the model shared a another workout video. This time with Pelle, her boyfriend and quarantine partner.