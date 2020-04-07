Katelyn Runck Flaunts Toned Tummy & Legs In Sheer Sequined Lingerie Set On Instagram

Katelyn Runck took to Instagram on Tuesday to encourage her followers to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic and “enjoy this quarantine time.” To grab the attention of her fans, she added a few sultry photos and a video of herself rocking a see-through and sequined lingerie set that did little to cover her body.

The post showed Katelyn posing with a green chaise in what looked to be a hotel room in Fargo, North Dakota, according to the post’s geotag. She stood beside a window covered in white curtains, though another hotel could still be seen outside. The room was mostly dark, but a bit of natural sunlight poured in through the window and washed over the model’s muscles. She looked cozy yet sexy in her revealing lingerie set.

Katelyn’s look featured a bandeau-style black top with sheer fabric and silver sequins. Off-the-shoulder long sleeves clung to her toned arms, leaving her shoulder muscles exposed. The skintight fabric highlighted her breasts and her ample cleavage spilled out from the top of the garment.

The top cut off just below Katelyn’s busty chest, putting her rock-hard abs on full display. She paired the top with low-waisted lingerie bottoms that sat on her hips, showing off her long, lean legs.

She did not add any accessories to her look, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her glam included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a nude color on her full lips. She wore her long dark hair down in messy waves, though she did gather her locks into a ponytail for one shot.

In the first photo, Katelyn posed on the edge of the chaise and leaned on one arm. Her ab muscles flexed as she stretched her legs out and looked down. The second shot showed her with one arm up in her hair, causing one sleeve to ride up and the fabric over her chest to pull. She pointed her toes, which further elongated her pins, and arched her back in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure.

Katelyn also included a video that showed off her body from several different angles.

The post garnered more than 8,000 likes and nearly 450 comments in under an hour, as fans showered the model with love in the comments section.

“You look so mesmerizing,” one fan wrote, including a heart-eye emoji with their comment.

“I don’t have words to describe your beauty,” added another user.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, she sported pink sweats and a crop top that once again exposed her amazing abs.