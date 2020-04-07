Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee Resumes Work As Doctor To Battle Coronavirus: ‘This Is What I Got A Degree For’

Bhasha Mukherjee is trading in her crown for a stethoscope.
The beauty queen who won the title of Miss England last August returned home to the United Kingdom serving as an ambassador for several charities so she could resume her career as a doctor amid the country’s battle with the coronavirus. As CNN reported, the 24-year-old medical school graduate had been monitoring the spread of the virus while working on behalf of the Coventry Mercia Lions Club charity in India, and was getting messages from her former colleagues at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, a city in eastern England.
As the number of cases continued to rise and the country’s medical system started to become overwhelmed with victims, Mukherjee told the hospital’s management that she intended to return so she could put her expertise to good use. She took a pause from her pageant duties and went back to work at the hospital.
“I felt a sense of this is what I’d got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now,” she said.
The Miss England winner needed to put her humanitarian work on hold, but said she felt compelled to lend her help in the country’s time of crisis.
“When you are doing all this humanitarian work abroad, you’re still expected to put the crown on, get ready… look pretty,” she said. “I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work.”
Little girls must be taught to dream , dream big and dream bigger. Pc: @aryavisuals a taste of what multicultural Britain is all about… A charity event I supported aimed at education promotion @missworld @missenglandnews #mixedracebabies #somalianbabies #beautywithapurpose #MissEngland2019 #missengland
I love these two pictures. The first is with a little child and the second is with my teacher from year 7. Children are like molten lava, a formidable force that can be moulded into tough rocks that eventually make up the foundation of humanity on this planet. Teachers are the moulds that set these rocks… Teachers that in a day deal with upto 150 little dollops of molten lava, some naughty some back chatters some absolutely and utterly annoying like MYSELF! In my years as a student I saw the wear and tear my teachers went through, most of them were parents themselves but aside from parenting their own children they had chosen a profession that meant they would parent 150 other little brats along with their own. Teachers are hero's of our society but we are all teachers in our own way. Everyday we are influencing someone younger than us , someone impressionable. Just when we think our actions are inconsequential we have to consider who might be watching and who we maybe quietly influencing. I am so delighted that the love that my teachers gave me and with that the gift of knowledge , I get to pass on to many many children in my campaign for @diabetesuk this year. Stay blessed. #beautywithapurpose Pc @aryavisuals Dress : @puneetbhandal Mua @kellytaylor507 @the_gbp @mauritius.tourism @missenglandnews
The Miss England winner joined a number of others who returned to the medical field to pitch in during the spread of the coronavirus. As The Inquisitr reported, world-renowned doctor Alfa Sa’adu, former medical director for the Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust, left retirement so he would work with coronavirus patients. The 68-year-old doctor went back to work at Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welwyn, Hertfordshire, but fell ill with the virus himself and died last week.
As the BBC reported, tens of thousands of retired medical professionals across the United Kingdom have gone back to work, and the National Health Service sent letters to more than 65,000 retired medical professionals asking them to come back. Others, like Mukherjee, have returned to the medical field from doing work in other sectors.
For Mukherjee, there is no better way to represent her country than to help those affected by the virus.
“There’s no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need,” she said.