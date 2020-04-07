Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee Resumes Work As Doctor To Battle Coronavirus: ‘This Is What I Got A Degree For’

Bhasha Mukherjee is trading her crown for a stethoscope.

The beauty queen — who won the title of Miss England last August — returned home to the United Kingdom to resume her career as a doctor amid the country’s battle with the coronavirus. The Miss England crown holder had been overseas, serving as an ambassador for several charities before the pandemic.

As CNN reported, the 24-year-old medical school graduate had been monitoring the spread of the virus while working on behalf of the Coventry Mercia Lions Club charity in India. She said she had been getting messages from her former colleagues at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, a city in eastern England.

As the number of cases continued to rise and the country’s medical system started to become overwhelmed with victims, Mukherjee told the hospital’s management that she intended to return so she could put her expertise to good use. She took a pause from her pageant duties and returned to work at the hospital.

“I felt a sense of this is what I’d got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now,” she said.

Although the Miss England winner put her humanitarian work on hold, she told the publication she felt compelled to aid her country in its time of crisis.

“When you are doing all this humanitarian work abroad, you’re still expected to put the crown on, get ready… look pretty,” she said. “I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work.”

Mukherjee joined a number of others who returned to the medical field to pitch in during the spread of the coronavirus. As The Inquisitr reported, world-renowned doctor Alfa Sa’adu, former medical director for the Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust, came out of retirement to help during the pandemic. The 68-year-old doctor went back to work at Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welwyn, Hertfordshire, but fell ill with the virus himself and died last week.

As the BBC reported, tens of thousands of retired medical professionals across the United Kingdom have gone back to work. The National Health Service sent letters to more than 65,000 retired medical professionals asking them to come back. Others, like Mukherjee, have returned to the medical field from doing work in other sectors.

For Mukherjee, there is no better way to represent her country as Miss England than to help those affected by the virus.

“There’s no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need,” she said.