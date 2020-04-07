Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Full Figure In Curve-Hugging Lace Bodysuit

Ashley Alexiss fired off another sexy upload on her popular Instagram page on April 6, flaunting her curvy body in a revealing outfit. The model, who has been sharing several fashion-forward shots in recent weeks, followed along with the same theme in her latest post. The scandalous snap showed the plus-size model in a lacy white bodysuit that did her nothing but favors.

The photo that Alexiss shared on Instagram showed her outside. She posed front and center with a wall of beautiful, lush greenery at her back. She noted in the caption that she was feeling confident, sharing that her name is in rooms that she hasn’t entered yet. Alexiss credited popular online retailer Fashion Nova, specifically their curve line, for her scandalous ensemble.

The model did not give too many details, failing to geotag her location, but she did let her body do the talking. Posing in profile, Alexiss let her eyes wander off in the distance. The Boston native wore a seductive look on her face, which was covered with a bombshell application of makeup. Bold brows framed her brown eyes, and a line of blush and highlighter accentuated her cheekbones. She added a small amount of mascara to extend her lashes while rounding off the look with a light gloss on her pout.

The 19-year-old showed off her tanned skin in a bright white bodysuit that hugged her hourglass figure to perfection. The back of the piece dipped low, clasping in the middle while revealing a generous portion of her bronze back. The bodysuit had short, scalloped sleeves, and a lace fabric flaunted every inch of her full figure. The bottom of the Fashion Nova outfit was relatively high-cut, revealing a small portion of her thick thighs and derriere.

Alexiss didn’t spend much time styling her blond curls. She wore them down and swept to the side, adding volume to the front. She twirled one strand of hair in her fingers, flashing a glimpse of her only accessory — a sparkly diamond ring. Her fans loved the smoking-hot addition, double-tapping the pic over 25,000 times while flooding the comments section over 200 times.

“You are so beautiful. You and your husband are very lucky to have found each other. Thank you for always brightening up my crazy quarantine,” one of her fans complimented.

“A work of art. Sublime remarkable beauty charm,” a second Instagrammer commented alongside a heart and crown emoji.

“You’re a real beautiful woman,” one more follower added with a series of flames attached to their comment.