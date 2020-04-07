Kristin Cavallari Poses In A Black Bikini With Her Son In Makeup-Free Photo

The reality star stunned with no makeup.

Kristin Cavallari recently treated her Instagram followers to another sizzling bikini photo as she shared a makeup-free snap of herself in a black two-piece while she spent some quality time with her eldest son. The Hills: New Beginnings star showed off her obvious body confidence as she and her 7-year-old took a dip in the water together.

The snap showed the 33-year-old reality star as she held on to her son Camden’s hand with the stunning blue ocean water stretching for miles in the distance behind them.

Kristin stood hand in hand with her eldest son while she snapped the selfie on her right.

The upload showed her as she flashed her seriously toned bikini body in a plunging black top with thin straps that stretched around the back of her neck.

Her bottoms weren’t visible in the snap, though the angle of the photo did give Kristin’s 3.9 million followers a look at her toned abs and plenty of her décolletage.

Kristin appeared keep things natural as she ditched the makeup in the photo and had her signature blond hair half up and half down. She had the top of her locks tied up and away from her face into a top knot on the top of her head for her beach day.

But fans didn’t get quite as good of a look at her young son, who she shares with her football player husband Jay Cutler, as they did her toned bikini body.

Kristin explained in the caption that Camden had asked her for a “special request,” which was to cover his face in the photo. She placed a little boy emoji over his face to protect his privacy. Kristin and Jay are also parents to 5-year-old son Jaxon and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.

But even though her followers weren’t treated to a look at the youngster’s face, that didn’t stop fans from flooding the comments section with praise.

“Living for your tans,” one fan commented.

Another Instagram user wrote, “Awwwww so cute.”

A third commented on how Kristin appeared to ditch the makeup, writing, “You look so pretty without makeup!!”

The star didn’t reveal if the photo was taken before or after millions of people across the globe were urged to stay in the homes to slow the spread of coronavirus, though her upload seems to prove that Kristin is not letting the haters get to her.

Last month, the star was put on blast after she shared a photo of herself in a black string bikini photo on Instagram during a trip to the beach amid the pandemic.