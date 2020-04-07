Ana Paula Saenz Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Skimpy Lace Bodysuit

Ana Paula Saenz showed off her jaw-dropping body on social media on Monday, and fans couldn’t get enough of the latest sizzling look. The Mexican model stunned her Instagram followers with her striking beauty and enviable curves in a skimpy, lace lingerie bodysuit from Fashion Nova.

In her latest Instagram update, Ana was photographed inside a hotel room in Dubai. She posed sideways, flaunting her pert booty in skimpy light blue lingerie. The top featured a low plunging neckline that flaunted her voluptuous chest with sheer lace fabric across the cups and the whole ensemble. Notably, her nipples were visible underneath the garment, much to the delight of her admirers.

The bodysuit boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that gave onlookers a good look at her pert derriere. The snug fit hugged her hourglass figure, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection.

In the photo, Ana stood near a bed while holding a round, light pink box full of yellow roses. She took one rose and held it behind her ear. She was not looking directly into the camera. Rather, her eyes gazed to the side with a sultry expression on her face.

The 21-year-old kept things simple by not adding any accessories to her barely there outfit. She wore her shiny black hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands. As for her beauty, she sported a full face of makeup that included groomed eyebrows, well-blended eye shadow, several coats of mascara, a dusting of peach blush, and glowing highlighter. She completed the glamorous look by applying a satin pink lipstick.

In the caption, Ana urged her followers to “stay” indoors. She made sure to tag online retail giant Fashion Nova as well as its sister account, Fashion Nova Men, in both the post and the photo.

Ana’s fans wasted no time showing some love for the eye-popping new addition to her feed. Since going live to the platform 20 hours ago, the update has racked up more than 76,000 likes and that number continues to grow. Followers flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the model with compliments on her amazing beauty, while others raved about her gorgeous body.

“You are one in a billion,” wrote one of her fans, adding several flame and two-hearts emoji at the end of the comment.

“Spectacular woman,” added another admirer.

“Your face makes you look angelically beautiful, and you are so hot,” said a third social media user.