Thylane Blondeau Goes Braless In Oversized T-Shirt For Birthday Selfie

Thylane Blondeau’s birthday selfie was a rare treat for her cult-like following of over 3.5 million Instagram fans. The “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” does not use social media all that often, but when she does, she drives her fanbase wild. The latest upload featured a gorgeous photo of the model thanking everyone for their birthday wishes.

The snap, which was posted on her page on April 6, showed Thylane hanging out alone in her home. Blondeau — who recently stunned in a series of sexy Valentine’s Day photos — extended one arm far in front of her face and out of view of the camera, throwing up the peace sign with the other hand. She proved she doesn’t need a studio to obtain the perfect shot, relying on the natural sunlight to highlight her gorgeous features.

Blondeau appeared without a stitch of makeup on, letting her natural beauty shine through. She pursed her lips for the camera, accentuating her defined cheekbones. The 19-year-old parted her short, brunette locks in the middle, while the majority of her thick mane rested on the top of her shoulders. She let a few tendrils frame her face, with one piece covering a portion of her right eye.

The French beauty kept things casual in a plain white t-shirt that draped off of her thin frame. The sleeves fell to her mid-arm while she appeared to go braless for the look, letting a portion of her chest show through the top. The Heaven May founder added a pair of baggy navy sweats to her outfit and kept the accessories to a minimum with only a small gold bangle on her left wrist.

Blondeau did not tag her exact location in the shot, though it appeared as though she was at home in France. The beauty thanked her fans for all of the birthday love that they showed her, but judging by the likes and comments that the post garnered, fans were the ones who did most of the thanking. In addition to double-tapping the photo over 126,000 times, her followers flooded the post with over 500 comments — most of which were birthday wishes.

“Hope you had as good a day as you could considering the circumstances. Love u,” one fan wrote on the post, referencing the period of quarantine surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just a queen. No words,” another Instagram user raved alongside a single red heart emoji.

“You are without a shadow of a doubt, the most beautiful woman in the world,” a third social media user complimented.