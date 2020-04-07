Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Have Announced The Name Of Their New Foundation

The couple said that the foundation will launch 'when the time is right.'

Since their departure from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been working on a new charitable organization that will allow them to continue their philanthropic activity. Now, the couple has announced that their new foundation will be named Archewell and, in a statement to Fox News, explained that they plan to launch the organization when the time is right.

The couple said that the name of the organization has a special tie to their son, and that it will provide educational and emotional support, among other kinds of charitable offerings. The Telegraph first reported on the news, saying that Harry and Meghan had filed paperwork in the U.S. for a nonprofit organization.

In their statement, the couple explained that the name for their charity comes from the Greek word “Arche,” which means “source of action.”

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon,” the statement reads.

Although they’ve filed the application for the trademark, the couple is willing to wait until the coronavirus pandemic has died down to officially launch the foundation.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple said in their statement.

Before they shut it down, the couple’s Sussex Royal Instagram had largely been dedicated to providing support to followers who had been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic either physically or emotionally.

In concluding their statement, the couple said that they look forward to launching the foundation “when the time is right.”

Harry and Meghan officially left the royal family on March 31, and also made the move from Canada to Los Angeles in late March before the border between the two countries was temporarily closed. As part of their agreement to separate from the royal family, the couple also agreed to stop using the word royal in all of their branded materials. As a result, they had to shut down their Sussex Royal Instagram account, but not before posting a final message to the account thanking fans for the support they’d received over the years.