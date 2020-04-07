NFL Rumors: Jaguars Should Consider Signing Andy Dalton If Bengals Release Him, Report Suggests

With this year’s NFL Draft fast approaching, the Cincinnati Bengals are largely expected to select LSU’s Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick, thus allowing them to move on from longtime starting quarterback Andy Dalton. But with several teams upgrading their quarterback rotations since the league’s offseason kicked off last month, interest appears to have cooled for the 10-year veteran. However, as a recent report suggested, one team in particular — the Jacksonville Jaguars — could benefit from signing Dalton, in the event that the Bengals decide to release him before the start of the 2020 season.

As pointed out on Monday by Sports Illustrated, the Jaguars’ decision to trade their own veteran signal-caller, Nick Foles, to the Chicago Bears has led to rumors that the team might try to acquire Dalton by trading him for a pick in this year’s draft. The outlet opined that this is a “misguided” scenario, given that Jacksonville might not want to sacrifice a draft selection for an established starter whose erstwhile team has “given up” on him. As such, Dalton might “make sense” if the Bengals cut him loose, as this would allow the Jaguars to regain a veteran presence behind center without having to give up anything in return.

Talking about why Dalton joining the Jaguars as a free agent is a good idea, Sports Illustrated explained that the team’s new offensive coordinator, Jay Gruden, had worked alongside the former Texas Christian University star during their three years together in Cincinnati. From 2011 through 2013, Gruden worked as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator and helped ease Dalton into an NFL starting job as the then-youthful quarterback led the team to a combined 30-18 regular-season record during that time span.

Who should pick up Andy Dalton? Former Bengals OC Jay Gruden and Tyler Eifert are in Jacksonville ???? Jaguars +225

Bengals +300

Patriots +500

Chargers +1000

Broncos +1200

Steelers +1600

Dolphins +2000

Redskins +2000

Bills +3300

Panthers +3300 odds via DraftKings pic.twitter.com/o9DsolSbDT — Pickswise (@Pickswise) March 31, 2020

Additionally, Sports Illustrated stressed that Dalton’s presence is needed due to the youth and inexperience of Jacksonville’s remaining quarterbacks — Gardner Minshew II and Josh Dobbs. While Minshew had a successful rookie campaign in 2019, the outlet cautioned that the Jaguars might need a proven backup who could replace him in case he gets injured or if he regresses in his sophomore season.

“While Dalton’s days as a long-term starter are likely over, he is an ideal option for a backup passer thanks to his experience and fit in Gruden’s offense,” the publication wrote.

Prior to the start of the 2020 NFL offseason, Dalton was linked to a number of rival teams, including the New England Patriots, who lost their six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback when Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month. However, Bleacher Report noted toward the end of March that per The Athletic, Dalton “hasn’t been discussed among the Pats’ immediate plans.”