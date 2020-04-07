Lisa Vanderpump Called James Kennedy ‘Every Day For Months’ After He Decided To Get Sober

Vanderpump was quite supportive of Kennedy's sobriety.

During the latest episode of the Vanderpump Rules: After Show — which can be seen on BravoTV — Kennedy opened up about the way in which Vanderpump stayed in contact with him throughout the first few months of his sobriety. Vanderpump also reflected on the early moments of his new life as a non-drinker.

“She did call me every single day for months after that. That really helped,” Kennedy told his Vanderpump Rules producers.

According to the DJ, he knows that when it comes to sobriety, sober people are supposed to be choosing that lifestyle for themselves. However, he also believes that his decision to remain sober will benefit not only him, but also his many loved ones, including Vanderpump, his girlfriend, his family, and his friends.

“I know that I’m a better James when I’m sober. I’m 100 times better,” he explained.

In her own Vanderpump Rules: After Show interview, Vanderpump — who was seated beside her co-star and employee, Jax Taylor — said that she called Kennedy nearly every day after learning he was committing himself to sobriety because she wanted to make sure he was staying on the right path.

While the restauranteur then acknowledged that she can’t keep tabs on Kennedy for the rest of his life, she wanted to reassure him that she was there for him and ready to support him. Vanderpump then said that when Kennedy was first getting sober, she would always tell him that no matter what happened, she wanted him to remain honest with her. As she explained, if he wasn’t going to be honest with her, she wasn’t going to be there for him in the way that she has been before.

“It was kind of a tough bout but it’s what he needed,” she explained.

As fans well know, Vanderpump has been a mother figure to Kennedy for some time. She recently allowed him to return to work at TomTom for a pride event and at SUR Restaurant, where he hosted parties on Tuesday nights prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vanderpump said last week on the After Show that Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, was the greatest support he has in his life. She added that she felt it was quite important for the DJ to get sober and save his relationship with his girlfriend of four years.