Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Sun-Kissed Legs In Throwback Shot: ‘Take Me Back To Happier Days’

Savannah Chrisley put her sun-kissed legs on display in a sweet new throwback photo that included two of her favorite people. The April 6 upload showed the Chrisley Knows Best star posing alongside her brother Grayson Chrisley and fiance Nic Kerdiles. Savannah threw it back to “happier days” when she could freely hang out with her family before the COVID-19 pandemic. The star, who recently shared the anxiety that the virus has given her, looked picture-perfect.

The gorgeous post was not geotagged, but the trio appeared outside with the sun beating down on their shoulders. Lush greenery and a large metal piece that looked like it could be part of a boat were behind Savannah. Nic appeared in the corner with his hand extended in front of him, appearing to be the mastermind behind the photo.

Savannah rested one elbow on her knee and the other at her side, arching her back slightly and showing good posture. The reality star posed in profile, turning her head toward the camera and giving her signature, megawatt smile. She showed off a portion of her beautiful, brown legs as she crossed one in front of the other. The Nashville resident added a bright orange top with buttons running down the front, rolling her sleeves halfway up her arms.

She opted to keep the look simple, going jewelry-free so as not to take away from her chic outfit. The fashion designer added large, black aviator sunglasses as her only accessory, which covered up the majority of her face. The Atlanta native styled her newly chopped blond locks brushed back out of her face and swept over to the left side.

Nic also wore a big grin on his face, matching his fiancee with a pair of dark sunglasses. He showed a bit of his olive skin in a pink V-neck and, of course, sported his signature facial stubble. Grayson posed in the middle of the couple, staring into the camera with a black Nike cap with a white embroidered swoosh.

The update was one of the reality star’s few posts this month, and fans have loved it thus far. In addition to over 78,000 likes, the post has earned the 22-year-old over 260 comments — most of which offered kind words.

“Much happier days. The Lord will get us through. Keep Nanny Faye safe. God Bless,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful pic. I think we all feel the same way. Praying everyone is well,” a second social media user added.

“Savannah you are so beautiful!” another admirer pointed out, adding a single red heart emoji.