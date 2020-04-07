La La Anthony Gets Soaking Wet In A Bikini In Throwback Photo

La La's sizzling bikini photo caught the attention of 50 Cent.

La La Anthony gave fans a look at where she’d rather be spending her time in lockdown when she uploaded a sizzling throwback bikini photo on Instagram over the weekend. The stunning Power star posted a look at one of her recent vacations where she got soaking wet during a sunny trip to the beach.

The hot snap, which she shared with her 10.2 million followers on April 5, showed the beauty as she submerged herself in the ocean and gave the camera a little side eye. La La lay stomach-down in the shallow water and rested on her arms, which were bent underneath her.

She had her long hair flowing down her back and shoulders, while she flashed plenty of skin as well as her blemish-free face during her beach day.

Though her bikini wasn’t fully visible in the throwback snap, she did give fans a little glimpse at her swimwear look. Her toned booty was just peeking out of the water, showcasing her patterned bikini bottoms, and she treated her followers to a look at her toned thigh while she arched her back.

Her two-piece appeared to be the same yellow-and-black string number she previously showed off on social media when she shared a better look at her bikini body with fans last month.

In her latest upload, La La tagged her location as “Quarantined.” She added in the caption that she wished she was spending some time in a bikini at the beach right now, as millions of people across the globe have been forced to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

La La didn’t reveal exactly when or where the photo was taken, though she appeared to be enjoying her time somewhere tropical. A large wooden building could be seen behind her, along with stunning white sands that met the ocean.

And it seems as though La La’s sizzling bikini snap most definitely caught the attention of her followers. The snap has received more than 381,000 likes and almost 3,000 comments, including some from her famous friends.

50 Cent was clearly pretty impressed by the star’s sultry snap. He left a pretty lengthy comment on the photo that read, “La your boooty is out in the picture, is everything alright.”

He then added, “quarantine is making me nuts. if i read another corona news story i’m gonna faint. LOL.”

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik also shared her appreciation. She wrote, “Gorg in every way” with two red hearts and a heart eye emoji.

Actress Poppy Montgomery called La La a “beautiful girl.”