‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Michael Che Loses Grandmother To Coronavirus

Saturday Night Live star Michael Che announced on Instagram that his grandmother passed away from COVID-19. The co-head writer and host of “Weekend Update” alongside Colin Jost shared the devastating news on April 6.

Michael revealed his innermost feelings in a nine-slide share on the social media site. The post, which has many NSFW words, revealed several of what Michael feels are the most important takeaways people can learn from his loss and how he thinks everyone can help themselves to beat this virus moving forward.

The writer and comedian, known for his tongue-in-cheek reporting of news and world events on the late-night comedy sketch series, did not hold back his feelings in the post, which has been liked over 71,000 times.

Michael remarked that he was “hurt and angry” that his family member had to go through pain alone but on the flip side was happy that his grandmother was no longer suffering.

He then made several controversial statements, which included his refusal to believe his grandmother died because someone “ate a bat.” He also said he thinks the virus has to do with 5G poisoning but admitted he hasn’t done any research or truly understands the connection.

Michael’s offhanded statement stems from an internet conspiracy theory that connects 5G to the spread of coronavirus. USA Today recently reported that an attack on cellphone towers in the United Kingdom has been occurring as the theory gains traction.

The comedian and writer implored his followers to try and be more mindful of their own health. He believes that everyone should be taking vitamins, drinking plenty of water, and eating as well as they can as a way to keep their immune systems strong to battle the virus in case they get it.

He implored news outlets to post more stories about how people can boost their immunity to fight the virus instead of just posting death tolls every day as their lead stories.

Two of Michael’s Saturday Night Live colleagues, Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant, posted their own messages of support.

Also posting her own message was comedienne Amy Schumer, who hosted Saturday Night Live in both 2015 and 2018.

Amy told Michael that she was sorry for the loss of his beloved grandmother. She then shared her own opinion on the theory that the virus came from a person who ate a bat and subsequently became infected. She said that people who rely on these animals as a food source “don’t eat bats because they’re adventurous. They eat them because they are poor. At its most basic level, this is about the imbalance of wealth.”

Her comment led to a firestorm of responses, 226 in all, and over 2,530 likes.