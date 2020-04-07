Natalie Roser Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skimpy Bikini On The Beach

Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot double photo update taken on a beach. The stunning snaps were captured by Bali-based fashion photographer Glen Krohn, who Natalie made sure to tag in the picture itself and in the caption of the post.

In the shots, Natalie waded through water that came partway up her calves. Various rock formations and some buildings could be seen in the distance. She showcased her incredible curves in a skimpy bikini top that left little to the imagination. The model seems to have gotten creative with how she decided to wear the top, as its two triangular cups were positioned in an unusual way on her ample assets. The colorful piece of fabric could barely cover her curves and were connected in the middle with a thin string that stretched across her chest, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

Two thin straps stretched around her neck and the rest of her upper body was completely exposed, including her chiseled stomach. The unusual bikini top showcased some parts of her body that weren’t quite as sun-kissed as the rest of her skin.

She paired the colorful top with deep blue bikini bottoms that were likewise quite revealing. The bottoms perched low on her stomach, showing off plenty of her toned tummy and elongating her legs with their slightly high-cut style.

She wore no accessories beyond a pair of hoop earrings. Her wet hair was slicked back from her stunning face as she stared straight at the camera.

In the second snap from her update, Natalie switched up her pose slightly, raising both her arms to play with her hair as she strutted through the water.

Her fans absolutely loved the smoking hot update. The post received over 32,400 likes and 586 comments within just 14 hours. Fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post.

“Nice tan lines,” one fan wrote, seemingly captivated by Natalie’s ample assets.

“Stunning, you are so Beautiful,” added another follower, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“No words can describe how beautiful you are,” admired a third social media user.

“Super hot pics,” a fourth comment read.

Natalie has been keeping her Instagram followers entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of smoking hot snaps taken a while back. Recently, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared an update in which she rocked a tiny white bikini that showcased her toned physique.