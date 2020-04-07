Fitness Model Valentina Lequeux Shows Off Killer Figure In ‘Legs & Glutes’ Workout

Valentina Lequeux is a popular Instagram fitness model who boasts a fanbase of 1.9 million on the popular social media platform. In addition to posting snaps that flaunt her gym-honed physique, the Instagram sensation enjoys leaving workout videos for her followers to try out at home.

In her most recent post, Valentina demonstrates a workout that targets the leg and glute muscles. For the at-home workout, she wears a pink sports bra with a large cut-out on the back that shows off her sculpted back muscles. The top leaves space between her upper and lower body, giving her followers an eyeful of her toned midsection. The model pairs the bra with gray spandex shorts that cling to her curves and sculpted thighs while exposing plenty of skin along her legs.

Valentina chooses to forgo shoes and socks for the workout, leaving her feet completely bare. She wears her long, brunette tresses loose and flowing down her back and shoulders, often flipping it back during the workout to keep it out of her face. The model adds a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss to complete the look.

The trainer performed the legs and glutes workout live for her followers on Monday morning. It consists of six separate exercises that make up the full circuit, which are spread out across the six video clips making up the post. She uses minimal equipment for the workout, utilizing a living room chair, exercise mat, and resistance bands to get the job done.

The first video shows Valentina performing reverse hypers with two pulses at the top. She then moves into reverse lunges with anchor, using a pink mat and a resistance band attached to a door to complete the exercise. The third exercise in the circuit is the wide sumo squat with feet pointed outwards, which also makes use of a resistance band.

In the fourth video, Valentina powers through some deficit clamshells before demonstrating some banded good mornings to squats. The final exercise in the circuit is lateral standing kicks, using a chair for stability.

In the caption of the post, the model outlines the workout for her followers and adds the number of reps and sets they should do for each exercise. She also comments on the support she feels from her fitness community, writing that it’s an extremely important time to stay connected.

The workout earned nearly 25,000 likes and more than 200 comments within the first several hours of being posted.