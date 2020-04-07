YouTube Sensation Gabi DeMartino Stuns In Peasant Dress With Floral Crown

YouTube sensation Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” — took to Instagram to share some new photos of herself outdoors that haven’t gone unnoticed by her loyal following.

DeMartino stunned in a peasant dress with short poofy sleeves. The 24-year-old was captured fairly close up, so the length of the attire wasn’t visible. She wrapped a beige-colored belt around her waist and opted for a few accessories to make the outfit complete. She wore a couple of rings and bracelets and sported her wavy brunette hair mostly down, with a few pieces pinned back. She topped her locks with a pink flower crown. For her makeup, the YouTuber applied mascara, light shadow, and lipstick.

Her most recent update consisted of two photos. For both, she stood in front of what appeared to be a grouping of tall trees. One had a lantern hanging from it.

In the first shot, DeMartino was photographed with the wind in her hair. Her wavy locks rested on the side of her face while she looked directly at the camera with a smile. She tilted her head up slightly and placed both arms beside her.

In the next slide, she was snapped from a lower angle. She linked both her hands together in front of her and continued to smile.

For her caption, she credited the photographer, Collin Vogt, who is her boyfriend. A YouTube video that dates back to 2018 shows that they have been together for a while, as the title stated they have been an item for three years.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 86,000 likes and over 900 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“I LOVE YOU GABI YOU CUTIE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You’re the most beautiful person ever!” another devotee shared.

“You always have the prettiest dresses ever,” remarked a third fan, adding the white love heart emoji.

“Love that flower crown girl!! WORK IT!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her large social media following is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wowed her fans in a saucy number. She wore a matching white lingerie set which consisted of a cropped white vest paired with skimpy panties. She pulled half of her brunette hair up in a high ponytail and left the rest down. She opted for a few accessories — small stud earrings and a gold bracelet — as she posed on a bed in a room with a vintage white aesthetic.