Lady Gaga Apologizes For Awkward ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance After Cutting Interview Short

Gaga revealed why she turned down Fallon's request to call her back.

Lady Gaga has apologized for a pretty awkward moment that went down between her and The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon last week. The star appeared on the most recent episode of the NBC late night show yesterday (April 6) where she explained what happened during her last appearance when she abruptly ended her interview with the host, which was being conducted by video call from their homes.

The pretty awkward moment went down during the April 1 episode and saw Gaga shut down the chat as she explained to Jimmy that she was having a “weird time.”

Gaga spoke out about the mishap during the rescheduled interview this week where she admitted that she had to cut the call short because she wasn’t quite ready to announce her big news, which Jimmy already knew about.

“I’m so sorry. We weren’t quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it, and thank you,” Lady Gaga said during her return to the talk show, per The Independent.

“I love you, I love your viewers, and everyone at home watching. I just wish everybody well,” she then added.

Jimmy appeared to take it all in his stride. He told the pop star, “We love you all too and it turned out to be really kind of a fun bit for us and got a lot of people talking.”

The star clearly wanted to discuss her upcoming benefit concert during the April 1 episode but admitted she didn’t quite have all the details finalized in order to go public.

Instead, Lady Gaga then went on to discuss her big benefit concert, called One World: Together at Home, during the most recent episode. The star has brought together a host of famous faces for the project which will help those fighting coronavirus (COVID-19).

The awkward moment between the two last week had many people talking.

“I can’t Jimmy, I, erm, I can’t talk right now. I’m really sorry, it’s just a really weird time,” the pop superstar said during the original interview.

Jimmy looked pretty confused by her confession to stay tight lipped and turned his phone around to the camera to give viewers a look at the star while she spoke.

That confused the “Telephone” singer, who appeared a little flustered. She asked him if he was still there and then said, “I can’t see you.”

Gaga’s phone then rang and she asked the person who was in the room with her to “push the call back one minute” as she continued to chat Jimmy.

Jimmy, who appeared to be genuinely surprised by her telling him she wasn’t able to talk, then told her, “Oh my heavens you are the busiest person.”

He also asked if he could give her a call back in 10 minutes, to which Gaga declined and asked to move the interview to April 6, to which the talk show host obliged.