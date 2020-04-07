Lady Gaga Apologizes For Awkward ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance After Cutting Interview Short

Gaga revealed why she turned down Jimmy Fallon's request to call her back.

Lady Gaga has apologized for a pretty awkward moment that went down between her and The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon last week. The star appeared on the April 6 episode of the NBC late night show to explain what happened during her last appearance, when she abruptly ended her interview with the host, which was being conducted by video call from their homes.

The pretty awkward moment occurred during the April 1 episode and saw Gaga shut down the chat as she explained to Jimmy that she was having a “weird time.”

Gaga spoke out about the mishap during the rescheduled interview this week. She admitted she had to cut the call short because she wasn’t quite ready to announce her big news, which Jimmy already knew about.

“I’m so sorry. We weren’t quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it, and thank you,” Gaga said during her return to the talk show, per The Independent.

“I love you, I love your viewers, and everyone at home watching. I just wish everybody well,” she added.

Jimmy appeared to take it all in stride.

“We love you all too and it turned out to be really kind of a fun bit for us and got a lot of people talking,” he told her.

The star clearly wanted to discuss her upcoming benefit concert during the April 1 episode, but admitted she didn’t quite have all the details finalized in order to go public.

Instead, Gaga discussed her big benefit concert, called One World: Together at Home, during the most recent episode. The star has brought together a host of famous faces for the project, which will help those on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The awkward moment between the two last week had many people talking.

“I can’t Jimmy, I, erm, I can’t talk right now. I’m really sorry, it’s just a really weird time,” the pop superstar said during the original interview.

Jimmy looked pretty confused by her confession to stay tight lipped and turned his phone around to the camera to give viewers a look at the star while she spoke.

That confused the “Telephone” singer, who appeared a little flustered. She asked him if he was still there.

“I can’t see you,” she said.

Gaga’s phone then rang and she asked the person who was in the room with her to “push the call back one minute” as she continued to chat to the late night host.

Jimmy appeared to be genuinely surprised to hear that she wasn’t able to talk.

“Oh my heavens you are the busiest person,” he told her.

He also asked if he could give her a call back in 10 minutes, to which Gaga declined and asked to move the interview to April 6, to which the talk show host agreed.