Abby Dowse Sizzles In Thigh-High Socks And Black Lace Underwear

Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest sizzling update, a snap taken in a sexy ensemble that showcased her incredible body.

The shot was taken in Abby’s bedroom, as she perched on the edge of her bed covered in white textured linens. Her white headboard and bedside lamp could be seen in the background, but the focal point of the photo remained Abby’s sun-kissed skin and killer curves.

She rocked a pair of scandalously sexy black lace underwear from the brand Lounge Apparel’s intimates line, Lounge Underwear, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The bottoms were crafted primarily from semi-sheer black lace, but the waistband was solid black and had “Lounge” printed on it in white type. The sides of the underwear stretched high over Abby’s hips, accentuating her hourglass physique to perfection.

She paired the underwear with an oversized black sweatshirt, also from Lounge Apparel. The sweatshirt covered up her cleavage and chest and had a loose fit that obscured her curves. However, Abby rolled it up to a cropped length that put her toned stomach on full display.

She opted to accessorize with a pair of black thigh-high socks that featured two horizontal white stripes along the top. The socks emphasized her toned thighs and revealed a tempting amount of bronzed skin as she lounged on the bed.

Abby’s long blond locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her back in an effortless style. Her glam look included shimmery copper eyeshadow and a soft peach gloss on her slightly parted lips. Rather than turning her gaze to the camera, she glanced down at the cell phone in her hand. She made a cheeky reference in the caption of the post about what she was looking at on her phone.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking hot update and the post racked up over 5,300 likes within just 21 minutes. It also received 190 comments from her eager fans.

“True Goddess,” one fan wrote, following up their comment with a string of flame emoji.

“Looks like breakfast in bed to me Abby,” another follower flirtatiously commented.

“You are super gorgeous,” added a third social media user.

“Best abs on Instagram… this girl is tight, good for you,” remarked a fourth admirer, who seemed to be captivated by Abby’s chiseled stomach.

