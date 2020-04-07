Jena Frumes Slays In Daisy Duke Shorts & Midriff-Baring Bralette In Flashback Snaps

Model Jena Frumes was thinking back to easier days when she shared her latest set of photos on her Instagram page. Jena has been staying at home and laying low for the past couple of weeks, just like many others around the country are doing in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. In this set of four snaps, however, Jena noted that she was missing everything represented by them.

Jena shared the quartet of photos on Monday and her followers loved them. She made it clear that these were photos that had been taken at some previous time, not in recent days.

The stunning model flaunted her incredible physique by wearing denim cutoff shorts and a lacy white bralette. She had her curls pulled back away from her face with a bandana tied around them and she added a number of jewelry accents with multiple necklaces, bracelets, and rings.

The setting was a fun one, with Jena holding a large cup of fruit and eating one piece as she stood next to a food stand on the streets of Los Angeles. Throughout the series of photos, Jena flaunted her lean, athletic legs and her insane abs. The bralette showed off plenty of deep cleavage and in one shot, her pert derriere was highlighted as well.

In her caption, Jena noted that she missed everything about what is seen in these photos. She said that she missed her tan and gym gains along with human interaction and supporting small businesses like this food stand.

In a subsequent comment on her post, Jena asked her followers what they missed most about things being more normal and routine than they are in this time of social distancing. The responses signaled that Jena is not the only one feeling a bit cooped up.

In just 14 hours, Jena’s post received more than 132,000 likes and 800 comments. Many of the comments contained notes from fans sharing what they have been missing about everyday life. However, quite a few focused on Jena’s incredible figure and gorgeous style.

“She’s goalsssss,” noted fellow Instagram stunner Tammy Hembrow.

“Vibrant woman,” wrote one of the model’s fans.

“The most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” declared another follower.

“You’re my hot girl summer inspo!!!” raved someone else.

Jena has been sharing posts on Instagram frequently over these past few weeks, mixing together current selfies and older professional snapshots. Whether she is wearing sexy lingerie, revealing workout ensembles, or casual outfits like this one, her curves always generate a lot of heat and fans never hesitate to show their love for her flawless physique.