Blac Chyna Flaunts Her Curvy Figure In A Strapless Top & Tight Black Pants

Blac Chyna often shares sexy images with her 16.6 million Instagram followers. She enjoys showing off her excellent fashion taste and artfully decorated nails. On Tuesday morning, Blac flaunted her curvaceous figure in her latest Instagram share by wearing a strapless black bustier and formfitting high-waisted black pants by Fashion Nova, a company for which Blac is a brand ambassador. She captioned her snap with a simple hot face emoji.

To pose for the stylish pic, Blac turned sideways in front of a maroon backdrop. She leaned forward while simultaneously arching her back. The photographer stood in front of her and captured her frame from head to knee.

The mother of two gave her fans plenty to drool over as she placed a hand on the side of her voluptuous booty. Her low-cut top accentuated the curve of her breasts, and one of Blac’s colorful back tattoos peeked out from beneath her snug bustier.

Aside from her clothing choices, Blac wore a full face of makeup. The application included pink and brown shades of eye shadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara, lined lips, bronzer, foundation, and glossy nude lipstick. Her long ash-blond waves were left loose to cascade across her chest and shoulder area. Blac ran one hand through her silky locks to add to the sultry vibe of the pic.

Blac is known for her well-manicured nails, and she didn’t disappoint in her new post. They were painted black with white jewels pressed into each pointed nail. Her red hand tattoo matched perfectly with her photo background.

The post proved to be a big hit with Blac’s millions of followers. In under four hours, it amassed over 24,000 likes and more than 200 comments. Her fans immediately showered the model in compliments and praise on both her outfit and her killer curves. The majority of comments were from people left speechless by Blac’s beauty. Many of them chose to leave emoji or one-word responses like “beautiful” and “lovely.”

“@blacchyna HOT DAMN,” raved one of Blac’s admirers. They trailed their reply with fire, weary face, and hot face emoji.

“Chy go easy on em,” joked another overwhelmed fan, adding two weary face and one fire emoji to their reply.

“Not too many women are better than you. Good Work,” praised a third person, inserting five fire emoji to their comment for emphasis.

Last week, Blac shared a stunning pic of herself wearing a low-cut satin peach-colored dress from Fashion Nova that exposed her plunging cleavage.