Fitness Trainer Kathryn Freeman Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Tiny Red Bikini Top & Booty Shorts

Fitness trainer Kathryn Freeman took to Instagram on Monday to post a video of herself cooking up some chicken on the grill while dressed in a skimpy outfit that flaunted her gym-honed physique.

In the video, the celebrity trainer wears a matching red bikini top and shorts outfit. The halter-style top includes a tie across the middle that secures the model’s chest, showing off her cleavage and leaving plenty of skin exposed. Her followers get an eyeful of her sculpted arms and toned tummy. The high-waisted shorts are made of a stretchy material that clings to Kathryn’s curves and end just below her ample backside, showing off her muscular legs.

The trainer wears her long, wavy brunette tresses up in a ponytail, letting the bulk of her hair flow freely down her back. She adds a bit of black mascara and glossy lips to complete the look while accessorizing with a gold bracelet and nose piercing.

In the video, Kathryn grills the chicken for her 1.6 million followers while attempting to describe the smell. She begins by walking into the outdoor kitchen and opening up the lid of the grill, telling viewers that she’s going to check in on the chicken.

As she pokes the chicken with a set of prongs, Kathryn compares the smell to being on a tropical island.

“Let me walk you through what it smells like. You’re on a beach somewhere on an island, a tropical island, and there’s a Bob Marley song playing and all the island people with their chill vibes…that’s what the chicken smells like right now.”

The video clip ends with the Instagram sensation telling her followers that she’s going to leave the chicken cooking for a bit longer.

In the caption of the post, Kathryn explains that she’s making BBQ jerk chicken and invites her followers to go on a “staycation” with her. She adds that she learned to grill last year and that it used to be an intimidating experience for her. The fitness trainer encourages her followers to focus on an area in their own lives that allows them to grow, telling them to make themselves better during this time and enjoy the struggle as they work.

The video was a hit with Kathryn’s followers, earning over 5,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first few hours of being posted. Many fans commented on how delicious the chicken looked and appreciated her description of the smell.

“You are so beautiful and you can grill!!!” one Instagram user commented.