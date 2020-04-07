‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Exposes Shoulder & Flaunts Body In Tight Jeans

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model Hunter McGrady exposed her shoulder and flaunted her body in tight jeans in a new Instagram share. The plus-sized stunner posted a new photo to the social media site from a shoot that will launch her own brand of clothing, titled All Worthy. The brand will offer fashions for all women, from the smallest of sizes to the largest.

The model, who has been featured in the magazine’s annual swimsuit issue for three years running, looks breathtaking in the share. The photo appears to have been taken in New York City prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hunter is wearing what appears to be a blouse and jeans from the line. The black top is stunning, clinging to the model’s body and skimming over her curves while still being casual enough to wear for everyday errands. On one side, the black shirt looks like a regular long-sleeved garment. The other side makes a dramatic fashion statement, as Hunter’s left arm is completely exposed, her shoulder bare as the material drapes sensually across her front.

The model accessorizes with a delicate necklace.

The bottom of her city-chic outfit features jeans that hug all her gorgeous curves. The high-waisted casualwear is a perfect pairing with the top and the faux alligator purse she carries in her right hand.

Hunter’s blond hair is long and loose, spilling over her shoulder and pulled over to the right side of her face. As for her makeup application, eyes lined in black kohl liner with lots of mascara make her peepers pop. Filled in brows, highlighted cheekbones and natural-colored lips finish off the stunning look.

The model wanted to create the aforementioned line in sizes from XXXS-5X, to show that fashion is for all women and that everyone can wear the same clothing items, tailored to their specific size range.

Hunter’s sister, Michaela McGrady, was one of the first to comment on the share, saying of the stunning photo, “YAAAAS!!!!! So beautiful sissy!!!”

Other fans loved the image and Hunter’s message of inclusion and positivity. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“Oh my goodness!! Work it Hunter work it!!!” said one of the model’s followers.

“WOW!!!! You are so beautiful!!! With every picture, you are more amazing!!!” exclaimed a second fan.

“You are inspiring me to try jeans again. You look amazing as always,” remarked a third Instagram user.