Victoria’s Secret Model Lorena Rae Shares Topless Photo On Instagram: ‘I Miss Working’

Lorena showed serious skin on social media.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae recently got pretty risqué on Instagram as she shared a stunning topless photo of herself to tell her followers how much she’s missing being in front of the camera amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lorena didn’t leave very much to the imagination with the photo as she ditched her top completely and sported nothing but a pair of skimpy white bottoms.

The 25-year-old German lingerie model — who gained notoriety after she walked her first Victoria’s Secret fashion show runway back in 2018 — seriously wowed in the NSFW shot which she shared as a fun Throwback Thursday post for her fans.

The photo, which can still be seen via her Instagram account, was black-and-white and showed Lorena as she covered her bare chest with her left arm.

She had her right arm bent and stretched up above her as she rested her forearm on the top of her head.

Lorena — who recently wowed in bikini — had her eyes closed for the photo while her long, brunette hair was left down and mainly tumbled down over her left shoulder.

She showed off plenty of skin in the raunchy snap and pulled her plain white briefs up on either side of torso almost in line with her bellybutton to show off her very slim middle.

As she struck one of her most sultry model poses for the camera, she was covered in several slivers of light that shone on her fit body and the wall behind her.

Lorena told her 1.8 million followers in the caption that the showstopping photo was taken three years ago during a shoot in Cape Town, South Africa.

She also shared a sweet message for her fans who are currently staying inside their homes due to the pandemic.

Lorena told her fans “I miss working” with a sad face and encouraged them all to “stay healthy” and at home until it’s safe to venture back outside.

The gorgeous photo has received more than 139,000 likes as well as hundreds of comments.

“What a beautiful woman,” one Instagram user said alongside a red rose and heart emoji.

“Miss lorena you look amazing and very beautiful,” another commented.

“Perfect. My favorite model,” a third person wrote.

Lorena’s no stranger to proudly showing off her body confidence on social media.

Last month, she stunned alongside her friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor as Devon’s eponymous swim line shared a stunning photo to Instagram of the twosome in their bikinis while they splashed around in the ocean.

Both wore the same bikini in different colors with completely sheer cover-ups while wading through the ocean water with two horses.