Victoria’s Secret Model Lorena Rae Shares Topless Photo On Instagram: ‘I Miss Working’

Lorena showed serious skin on social media.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae recently got pretty risque on Instagram as she shared a stunning topless photo of herself. In the caption, she told followers how much she is missing being in front of the camera amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lorena didn’t leave very much to the imagination with the photo as she ditched her top and sported nothing but skimpy white bottoms.

The 25-year-old German lingerie model — who gained notoriety after she walked her first Victoria’s Secret fashion show runway in 2018 — seriously wowed in the NSFW shot, which she shared as a fun Throwback Thursday post for fans.

The photo, which can still be seen via her Instagram account, was black and white and showed Lorena covering her bare chest with her left arm.

She had her right arm bent and stretched up above her as she rested her forearm on the top of her head.

Lorena — who recently wowed in a bikini — had her eyes closed for the photo while her long, brunette hair mainly tumbled down over her left shoulder.

She showed off plenty of skin in the raunchy snap and pulled her plain white briefs up almost in line with her bellybutton to show off her very slim middle.

As she struck one of her most sultry model poses for the camera, she was covered in several slivers of light that shined on her fit body and the wall behind her.

Lorena told her 1.8 million followers in the caption that the showstopping photo was taken three years ago during a shoot in Cape Town, South Africa.

She also shared a sweet message for fans who are currently staying inside their homes due to the pandemic.

“I miss working,” Lorena wrote with a sad face.

She also encouraged them to “stay healthy” and at home until it’s safe to venture back outside.

The gorgeous photo has received more than 139,000 likes as well as hundreds of comments.

“What a beautiful woman,” one Instagram user said alongside a red rose and heart emoji.

“Miss lorena you look amazing and very beautiful,” another commented.

“Perfect. My favorite model,” a third person wrote.

Lorena’s no stranger to proudly showing off her body confidence on social media.

Last month, she stunned alongside her friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor for a stunning photo posted to Instagram by Devon’s eponymous swim line. The twosome were in bikinis while they splashed around in the ocean. Both wore the same bikini in different colors with sheer cover-ups while wading through the ocean with two horses.